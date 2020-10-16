Hotline helps Madison residents with financial concerns during pandemic

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wis. — A new free hotline is helping Madison residents who are financially struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial Navigators are available to give guidance over the phone.

According to a release, the financial navigators will help address personal financial issues, provide advice on how to manage expenses and maximize income and make referrals to other service such as bill paying assistance.

To access the Hotline, visit www.cityofmadison.com/financialhotline or call (608) 315-5151.

The service is available Mondays through Fridays from 11 am – 7 pm or Saturdays, 12 pm – 5 pm.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly increased the financial strain on many Madison households. I’m grateful that the City of Madison can provide this service to our residents,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “

The City of Madison was awarded a $80,000 one-year grant from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund that will provide operating support, training, and technical assistance for the program.

