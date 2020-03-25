Hotel in Madison to lay off 200 employees amid virus shutdown

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison hotel has filed a notice with a state department that it will have a mass layoff of workers, but that it’s expected to be temporary.

In a letter dated March 18 and received by the Department of Workforce Development on Wednesday, Senior Human Resources Manager Mike Tonsfeldt said 202 employees of the Edgewater Hotel on Wisconsin Place have been notified of the layoff.

“Given this quickly changing pandemic and its impact on our business operations, it is not known when staff will be brought back to work from this mass layoff,” Tonsfeldt wrote.

The employees are expected to be laid off or have a reduction in their work hours beginning March 18 “with all separations and reductions accomplished by April 1, 2020,” according to the letter.

The Take 5 Oil Change company, headquartered in North Carolina, also filed a mass layoff notice with the Wisconsin DWD on Wednesday.

In the letter, Vice President Kelsey Williams noted that 140 of its employees across 36 locations in Wisconsin were laid off on Sunday. Take 5 Oil Change has locations in Brown, Dane, Dodge, Kenosha, Lincoln, Marinette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sauk, Sheboygan, Waukesha, Waupaca and Wood counties.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments