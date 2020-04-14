Hot off re-election to Madison school board, Nicki Vander Meulen announces bid for state Assembly

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

After winning her re-election to the Madison Metropolitan School Board on Monday, Nicki Vander Meulen announced Tuesday she will run for the state Assembly.

If elected Vander Meulen said she would be the first openly autistic legislator in the country.

“There are many disability rights activists who wish to be involved in politics,” she said in a news release. “Often these individuals are patronized or told to wait and let others who are ‘more electable’ run for office. I’m done waiting.”

Vander Meulen said she would prioritize legislation expanding rights for people with disabilities, increasing funding for public schools and criminal justice reform.

She is running for the seat that will be left vacant by Democratic Rep. Chris Taylor, who announced last month she will not be seeking re-election.

If elected Vander Meulen said she would finish out her term on the school board. She has served on the board since her election in 2017. In addition to working on the school board, Vander Meulen operates her own law practice, where she said she takes on mainly juvenile and mental health cases.

