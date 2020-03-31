Hot List: Editor’s picks for April

1/6

When husband and wife Robert and Jessica Freeman moved to Madison from Jacksonville, Florida, they didn’t just start a new chapter — they started a new clothing brand, too. The Bad Luck brand — designed by both of them — includes T-shirts, lapel pins, stickers, hats, coasters, totes and buttons. “I’ve been a fan of traditional tattoo artwork my whole life,” Robert Freeman says about the inspiration behind the style. He’s the bar manager at Bar Corallini and a consultant for Food Fight Restaurant Group. Jessica Freeman is a front-of-house manager at Bar Corallini. Find their merchandise at badluck.biz. (Photo by Robert Freeman)