“Luminous Undergrowth,” the mural that appeared on Williamson Street in 2019, has become a popular spot as an Instagram photo backdrop. Local artist Amy Zaremba says she worked closely with A Pig in a Fur Coat owners Bonnie Arent and Daniel Bonanno to create an inviting design that would brighten up the building. “This final design was inspired by the simple beauty of the little plants that grow on the forest floor here in my native Wisconsin,” Zaremba says.