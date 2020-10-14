Hortencia “Tenchie” Brickl

Hortencia “Tenchie” Brickl, age 81 passed away on October 13th, 2020 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk Prairie after a long and graceful struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born on December 21, 1938 in Alamogordo, NM to Florentino and Carolina (Saenz) Martinez; the youngest of 13. She was united in marriage to Kenneth J. Brickl on October 7th, 1958. Together they raised 8 children; Jeff (Kathy), Laura Powers (Rick), Philip (Dee Dee), Sandra Sliter (Tom), Karen Meng (Denny), Bryan, Jennifer Uselman (Kevin) and Alicia Bolton (Terry). Tenchie was a devoted mother and grandmother. Our mom enjoyed any occasion that involved family gathering together and sharing stories that brought endless laughter and joy. She was our mother and our friend.

Tenchie is survived by her eight children, 14 beloved grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth and by her parents and 12 siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial for family and close friends will be held at 11:00 am on Friday October 16th at St. Aloysius Parish, 115 Madison St., Sauk City, with Father Miguel Galvez presiding.

A private family visitation will be held prior to Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Alzheimers Association or St. Judes Children’s Hospital.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Maplewood Nursing Home who provided such wonderful care for our mom, especially in these last months when we couldn’t be there. Your compassion is beyond measure.

“To My Children”

Be not sorrowful that I am gone

And my earthly life is done.

Be not sad I passed away,

For in you my children,

I live each day.

There is a little of me in all of you,

In each new one I live anew.

So you see, I’ll never be really gone,

As long as there are children to carry on.

I’ve had my share of love,

Sorrow and strife.

I have lived a full and fruitful life.

So do not mourn, and do not weep,

For I have earned this peaceful sleep.