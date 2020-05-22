Hope Epstein

MADISON, Wis.-Hope Epstein, age 64, of Madison, Wis. died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.

She left behind, her fiancé, Duane Gilchrist of Johnstown, Pa.; mother, Lenore Epstein of Sun Prairie, Wis.; sister, Adrienne (Tom) Evans of Little Rock, Ark.; brother, Eric (Patsy) Epstein of Reeseville, Wis.; nieces and nephews, Jessica (Gary) Hellenbrand of Cambridge, Wis., Weston (Alice Smith) Epstein of Fitchburg, Wis., Jennifer (Joseph) Alvarez of Grafton, Wis., Paulette Epstein of Detroit, Mich., Tommy (Tori Scott) Evans of Little Rock, Ark.; and great-nieces, Lily Alvarez and Mallory and Vanessa Hellenbrand.

Hope was preceded in death by her father, A. James Epstein.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Rd.

(608) 442-5002