HopCat closes permanently after five years

Beer-focused spot encourages locals to support local breweries

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Sharon Vanorny

After five years in Madison, HopCat on Gorham Street is permanently closing its doors.

HopCat started in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with a focus on beer and sustainability. While there are multiple locations, each HopCat has specifically commissioned artwork and a section on the menu devoted to local beers.

“Thank you for welcoming us into Madison with open arms and allowing us to bring you great food and beer, in exchange for the memories we will take with us,” a Facebook posts says.

The pandemic has been challenging for the restaurant industry, the post says. HopCat encourages people to support local breweries they’ve worked with over the years.

It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the rumors. We are permanently closed. We cannot say “Thank You” enough for the… Posted by HopCat on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

