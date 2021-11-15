Hooper cuts ribbon on new headquarters in DeForest

DEFOREST, Wis. — One of Madison and Dane County’s oldest businesses celebrated a ribbon-cutting for its news headquarters in DeForest on Monday.

Hooper was founded in Madison in 1913 as a small heating contractor installing pipes to heat state and government buildings and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The company has been growing ever since. The new 50-acre DeForest campus near the intersection of State Highway 19 and U.S. Highway 51 combines Hooper Corp. and General Heating and Air Conditioning under one unified brand known as Hooper.

The campus includes a new corporate office and a state-of-the-art fabrication facility.

“We were trucking stuff back and forth between the General Heating offices back to the Hooper offices and it just wasn’t efficient,” Hooper president Steve Lindley said, “so we finally said, ‘We want to reinvest in the business. We’re going to put some capital back into this business and to do that, rather than retrofitting an old one, let’s just build a brand new one where we can get exactly what we want,’ and that’s what we did.”

Officials cut the ribbon on the new headquarters for Hooper in DeForest on November 15, 2021. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

Also included in the new campus are a 68,000-square-foot office building with 44,000 square feet of underground parking, zones for private offices, open workstations and collaboration spaces over two floors.

The 207,000-square-foot fabrication facility was designed from the inside out to maximize operations and serves as a unified location for plumbing, fire protection, piping, custom metals and HVAC sheet metal production.

