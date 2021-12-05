Hoofer Ski & Snowboard Resale returns for 57th year

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — After a year off due to the pandemic, a decades-old tradition returned this weekend to the UW-Madison campus.

The Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Club wrapped up its weekend long resale Sunday morning in Union South.

At the 57th annual sale, local and national vendors sell new and gently used gear to get everyone ready to spend some time outside this winter.

“It’s a good feeling knowing there’s a lot of members before me who have done this,” said resale director Chris Bierman. “And with not having a sale last year, it feels great to get it back up and running.”

Money raised this weekend supports the club’s future events and outings.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.