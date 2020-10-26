Honoring the life, career of former News 3 Now photojournalist Doug Wahl

MADISON, Wis. — A former member of the News 3 Now family recently lost his battle with cancer.

Photojournalist Doug Wahl played an instrumental role in telling stories throughout Wisconsin during his 39-year career. From Badgers and Packers triumphs to the passing of Act 10, Doug covered some of the state’s most historic moments. Doug ultimately retired in 2018.

The News 3 Now family extends its condolences to Doug’s wife Karen, his two children Jessica and Stan, and his beloved grandchildren.

