Honoring a soldier and father: the remarkable life of Dewey Letheby

by Eric Franke

BELOIT, Wis. — Last week marked 80 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that spurred the United States’ involvement in World War II.

Today, it’s estimated there are just a few thousand WWII veterans left in Wisconsin.

One of them is 96-year-old Dewey Letheby of the Beloit area.

His story is one of a soldier, a father and a Wisconsin family.

“I went by the motto of play together, stay together and we really enjoyed our lives,” Letheby said.

That story began in 1925 with his surprise entrance.

Letheby’s sister Lois was born first. No one knew a twin brother was right behind her.

“And it’s this little tiny, scrawny baby, which was my dad — less than three pounds they carried him around on a pillow in a box, and he survived,” Letheby’s eldest son Kirby said.

By 17, Letheby left behind a budding high school sports career in South Beloit and his high school sweetheart, Shirley, to fight the Japanese in the war.

“At that age, you aren’t afraid of anything … I was gung-ho from the start,” he recalled.

A serious soldier, he was an adventurer at heart, even swimming the reefs of Guam with a fellow soldier from California.

“He says, ‘Follow me,’ so I followed him and he swam underneath the reef and I swam under after him having no idea how long it was going to be, which was quite a distance,” Letheby said.

Through it all, his letters to Shirley — whom he described as the apple of his eye — kept him connected to home.

Before either turned 20, they were married in Beloit in April 1946. From there, they started on life’s journey together, building a business, a family and even a house by hand, always together.

“It was a big house, in our version of houses,” Letheby said.

“I mean there’s pictures of her with a wheelbarrow, hauling things and climbing up out the basement they built together, just amazing,” Kirby said.

At the center of their world were three children. With the help of a travel trailer, they saw Wisconsin and beyond.

“I bought a travel trailer, and the kids, they were just, they couldn’t wait for weekends to come because they knew they’d go someplace exotic,” Letheby said.

Sometimes those trips were to Door County or Green Bay or La Crosse, Kirby recalled. Others were much farther away.

“We did Florida, St. Petersburg, Georgia, Jekyll Island,” Letheby’s son Randy said.

Together, they built memories and unbreakable bonds.

“I’ll get emotional, he was our best friend,” Kirby said, his voice catching. “Both him and my mom, and I’m happy to be this emotional because we just had a wonderful life, they were our best friends, and they just enjoyed life and taught us how to enjoy life.”

Letheby was recently honored by Beloit Regional Hospice and Palliative Care for his military service in the Pacific Theater.

