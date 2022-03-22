Honestly, what good are billions?

Matt Dunham - staff, AP FILE - Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Dec. 19, 2015.Unpreceded restrictions have been placed on Chelsea’s ability to operate by the British government after owner Roman Abramovich is targeted in sanctions. Abramovich is among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen by the government. It freezes his ability to sell Chelsea which was announced last week after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Even as we all shudder at the ability of Russian President Putin to destroy a nation and kill thousands of innocent people, we do take some psychic pleasure in seeing Russian billionaires stripped of their possessions.

Yachts, homes worth more than $100 million, luxurious airplanes, all have been seized by Western governments.

One former billionaire in London has been lamenting he doesn’t know how to exist on the $3,000 or so a month he has been allocated for income.

In reality, we might be doing these guys a favor.

That’s because Russian billionaires, quite a bit like their contemporary American and European counterparts, seem to be trapped by their money.

It is nice to have a huge private airplane to whisk you from one destination to another. But if you have no place to go, then being able to get there in luxury is kind of pointless.

Billionaires do, of course, have places to go. They can go to the numerous mansions they own around the world. They can take fleets of helicopters to their yachts. But, again, why?

Obviously, I am not a billionaire, though I do spend more than $3,000 a month so I have some sympathy for the guy in London.

But from what I can see, the real joy in having that kind of wealth comes in creating it. Warren Buffet has been honest about this: He loves making money and is pretty much bored by spending it.

So Buffet ended up giving most of his fortune to Bill Gates, who changed the world with Microsoft and, then, retired to spend full-time funding efforts to make the world a healthier and better-educated place.

Elon Musk is still building and, honestly, is one of the few billionaires who actually seems to be having fun.

Jeff Bezos, who changed the world with Amazon, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be having fun. He dumped his wife, started buying incredible mansions around the globe, and commissioned a half-billion-dollar sailing yacht that needs a separate yacht to trail behind so that he has a place to land a helicopter.

That sounds more like a life of desperation than of joy to me.

And those Russian billionaires? My guess is that one day they will receive their loot back. In the meantime, they may actually benefit from finding a purpose in life.

