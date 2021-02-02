Blue Mounds homicide suspect to have another competency hearing

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County man accused of killing a man along the side of a Blue Mounds road says he’s not competent for trial.

Riley Berg, of Mount Horeb, told a judge Monday morning he was not fit to be on trial. He has been staying at the Mendota Mental Health Institute.

If found competent, he will be sent to the Dane County Jail to await trial. However, when he has been sent to the jail, he fails to take his medicine and becomes incompetent.

He was found not competent in November and was sent back to Mendota Health Institute. He will have another competency hearing next week.

Berg was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and use of a dangerous weapon.

