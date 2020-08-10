Homes explode in Baltimore killing 1, injuring 3 others

the scene of an explosion in Baltimore on Monday WJLA-TV/AP

One woman died and three people were hospitalized in serious condition after a major explosion in a residential area of Baltimore, according to Blair Adams, Public Information Officer for the Baltimore City Fire Department.

BCFD will provide Media Briefing at noon. Staging at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Rd. pic.twitter.com/BJtmHhFQPB — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 10, 2020

Three homes were reduced to rubble in a major gas explosion, Adams said.

Officials are investigating the cause and crews are searching for people who might be trapped inside.

Update: 6 people involved in W. Baltimore gas explosion includes 4 people transported in serious condition, 1 adult woman deceased, & FFs continue to rescue additional occupant. The cause is under investigation as we continue to search for any possible additional occupants. — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 10, 2020

Overhead video of the scene showed first responders searching through the rubble.

Three people have been rescued by firefighters, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said, and the Baltimore Special Rescue Operations Team has begun search and rescue operations.

Baltimore City medical units and Baltimore County Fire Department units also have been called to the scene.

James E. Bentley, the Baltimore City Mayor’s spokesman, told CNN he is aware of the reports and was headed into a meeting about the situation.

