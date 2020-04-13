Homeowners slept through burglary, cars rummaged through, but not stolen

MADISON, Wis. — A concerned neighbor on Offshore Drive called police Saturday morning at 7:43 a.m. after seeing signs of a home burglary.

According to a police incident report, the husband and wife had slept through the burglary, but heard their dog barking at some point.

The caller told police they could see a window screen on the ground behind a nearby house and the window was open. There were also a couple purses on the ground, with their contents scattered on the ground.

Police woke up the homeowners. The dog may have scared the intruders.

Police said keys to two parked cars were found outside. Someone rummaged through the cars, but they did not steal them. The homeowners speculated it was because both cars are stick shifts.

The Burglary Crime Unit said most young burglars don’t take cars with manual transmissions because they don’t know how to drive them.



