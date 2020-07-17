Homeowner’s dog alerts him to would-be burglars, suspects escape area driving at high speeds

MONONA, Wis. — A McKenna Road resident’s dog alerted him to two would-be burglars early Friday morning.

According to an incident report, the homeowner yelled at the would-be thieves after his dog started barking when the men tried entering through his patio door. The men ran off when the homeowner yelled at them. One Monona police officer who responded to the 5200 block of McKenna Road spotted a black Nissan Rogue SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

The officer tried stopping the vehicle, but had to stop the chase because of the suspects’ dangerous driving. Police said the Nissan matched the description of a vehicle that was stolen from Madison’s north side on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or text “MONONA” followed by a tip to the number 847411.

