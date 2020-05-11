Police: Homeowner hears noises in early a.m., finds car, wallet among items stolen

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — A burglar stole a car from a home on Madison’s north side early Monday morning while the residents were sleeping, police said.

The Madison Police Department said a homeowner on Woodward Drive heard noises at 12:50 a.m., woke up her spouse and both went to investigate.

According to the report, a wallet, car keys and a 2018 Subaru Impreza were among the items stolen.

Police said the burglar broke a basement window to get inside the home.

