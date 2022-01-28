Home Trends in the New Year

THIS YEAR, EXPAND YOUR OUTDOOR SPACES

With unique features like overhead space heaters and fully equipped cooking spaces, you can now build your own personal outdoor oasis to enjoy no matter the weather.

With more people staying at home, many have turned their attention to renovating their outdoor spaces. “Nowadays, customers want a landscape with functionality,” says Tom Ball, owner of the award-winning . “People no longer want their landscapes to just look nice and have curb appeal. They want to use them too.” According to Ball, the biggest trend has been in transforming a backyard into a full outdoor entertainment area. Fire pits, fireplaces, built-in grills, TVs with surround sound and pizza ovens are expected to remain popular in 2022. There is also the trend of installing a fully equipped cooking space with storage and countertops. “Really, the sky is the limit. Customers can now have the luxury of all their indoor amenities while being outside.”

As you might expect, though, project timelines have been impacted by material shortages across the country. “If you have a project in mind, don’t wait until spring to consult with our contractors. Now is the time to start those discussions. We pride ourselves on quality and attention to detail. Our award-winning designers listen to your ideas, constructing not only customized projects to fit your lifestyle but also memories to last a lifetime,” says Ball.

Ground Affects Landscaping also helps clients get everything they want to fit inside their budget. “We enjoy helping clients attain their dream landscape, because it helps build a long, trusting partnership. We have some clients we have been working with for over 20 years.” Designs are done through a software platform that allows clients to virtually walk through their design, seeing the colors of materials they selected and hearing the water features in the background or fire crackling from a feature added in. “To keep everyone healthy, we also have the option to meet virtually with clients and walk through their designs online.”

These special features will keep the fun going outside year-round



To help you enjoy your outdoor spaces when it rains or snows, select motorized shades that run along the sides of outdoor seating areas or across the tops of pergolas.

Want some extra heat? Opt for overhead space heaters. With these, you can use your outdoor entertainment areas even in the coldest of winters.

For endless summer nights, you might want to add LED lights. Or use them to amplify your decor: Color-changing lights like red, white and blue work well for Fourth of July displays, or you can choose the colors of your favorite sports team to highlight your team spirit.



NATURAL AESTHETICS

Warm tones, organic patterns and unique fixtures give your home an earthy, effortless vibe.

Looking to update your home’s styling but need an expert eye? Dream House Dream Kitchens has a skilled team of in-house designers to help you navigate the latest trends, as well as create custom plans to fit your unique style.

Dream House Dream Kitchens is an award-winning home remodeling company known for quality and satisfaction for more than 35 years. Its team understands the importance of a client-driven experience, giving you extra confidence that your home remodeling project fits your vision and lifestyle needs.

2022 design trends focus on a more natural atmosphere in your home, according to Dream Team Senior Designer Kimberlin Payne.

Soft, Earthy Palettes

Think of mushroom-inspired warm cream and brown tones and tranquil, natural greens when you’re looking to repaint to help set a serene, calming atmosphere. For wallpaper, Payne suggests grasscloth, linen and organic patterns to add texture and visual interest. Add leather, boucle and soft-woven fabric furnishings to complement the natural feel.

Wood Accents

Walnut and white rift oak are classic options for cabinets, trim and other wood features in your home. For cabinets, opt for metal mesh or cane facades for a trendy twist. Dream House Dream Kitchens offers its own line of customizable cabinets to ensure you find the perfect option to complement your room’s style.

Design with Character

Give your home a more distinctive feel with imperfect and living finishes. Unlacquered brass used for cabinet hardware, faucets and door handles will develop an attractive blue-green patina over time. Hand-glazed tiles feature subtle color variations and add texture to create timeless interiors.

Concrete Accents

While it may seem like an unusual design element, concrete has found new life in many rooms of the house. Concrete has become a trendy option for countertops, tile floors and fireplace surrounds, among other innovative uses. For a more traditional countertop look, marble-inspired quartz offers a classic and stylish flair.