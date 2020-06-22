Home security camera captures two individuals fleeing after starting house fire, police say

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police and Madison Fire Rescue were dispatched to a house fire in the 3300 block of Basil Drive at 1:49 a.m. Monday.

Neighbors woke up residents of a home to tell them their house was on fire, an incident report said. A section of the siding on the exterior was burned and put out by fire rescue.

The incident was filmed on a home security camera system. The camera captured two individuals fleeing the scene after starting the fire. Police are reviewing the footage.

If anyone has information, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments