Home repair scammers steal homeowner’s wallet

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville Police responded to S. Ringold Street Wednesday for a report of two suspicious people at a residence.

The elderly homeowner told officers that two men knocked on his door and told him they can make repairs to his room.

The homeowner let the men into his home.

One of the men distracted the homeowner while the other went through the home and stole the homeowner’s wallet.

Police are reminding people not to let strangers inside your home, ask the business employees for identification and contact the Janesville Police Department if you have concerns.

