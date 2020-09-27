Home on Madison’s north side hit by bullet Saturday afternoon, MPD says

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A home on Madison’s north side was struck by a bullet Saturday afternoon.

According to an incident report, officers responded to North Thompson Drive and Kurt Drive for a weapons violation around 4:30 p.m.

The report said witnesses saw a person in a blue sedan shooting at a black SUV.

Police said officers located bullet casings in the area, and an occupied residence was hit by a bullet.

Authorities said there are no known injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.