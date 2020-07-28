Home hit by bullet on Madison’s east side

A bullet went through a home's window on Madison's east side Monday night.

Madison police said the home on Crest Line Drive was hit at around 9:50 p.m. when no one was home. When the residents returned, they saw the window was hit by a bullet that traveled into a closet.

When officers got there, they found the bullet and searched the area for more evidence. No arrests have been made, and no one was hurt.

