Home fires displace high numbers of Wisconsinites in April

A fire on Muir Field Road in mid-April displaced 65 people

MILWAUKEE — Home fires were high for this time of year, according to the American Red Cross, as 284 people were displaced by 56 home fires in Wisconsin.

According to a release, the number of people displaced by fires is high. Officials from the Red Cross are urging families to use extra time at home to practice preparedness and to be careful when cooking or doing other activities that are frequent sources of home fires.

“Our dedication to helping people during times of disaster has not relented during this pandemic. In fact, we are seeing home fire numbers at an unusually high rate for this time of year,” said Mark Thomas, region CEO and Southeast Wisconsin chapter executive of the American Red Cross. “We’re strongly encouraging families to talk about their home fire escape plan, to check their smoke alarms and to keep an eye on cooking while in the kitchen. These are critical steps to make sure we’re safer at home in every way possible.”

April fires included two large-scale apartment fires. The one in Madison displaced 65 people and another in Milwaukee displaced 19. In March, more than 250 people were displaced in Wisconsin from 79 home fires.

The rate of home fires is higher than normal for the time of year. It’s more typical with what the Red Cross sees at the start of winter, the release said.

