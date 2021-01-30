Hollis “Holly” B. Butteris

Hollis B. “Holly” Butteris, 79, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Belmont, Wisconsin and Dubuque, Iowa, died on Friday, January 22, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Madison. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Wearing masks and social distancing will be observed. Memorials may be made to the Holly Butteris Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the Melby Funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Holly was born on April 5, 1941 in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of Raymond and Dorothy (Barter) Mitchell. She was united in marriage to Laddie K. Butteris on December 8, 1962 in Waverly, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2006. Holly worked at Rural Route 1 Popcorn in Montfort for many years. She enjoyed her flower gardens, dogs, and cats but loved all animals. Holly also enjoyed crafting, attending truck and tractor pulls, but most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Holly is survived by five children, Randy (Kim) Butteris, Allen (Angie) Butteris, Jolene Butteris, Lisa (Mike) Ratzel, and Jamie (Amy) Butteris; fourteen grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Holly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Laddie; two sons, David Knight and Danny Butteris; daughter, Teresa Butteris; granddaughter, Jessica Butteris; sister, Marian Mitchell; and brothers-in-law, Ralph “Pete” Butteris and Roger (Virginia) Butteris.

