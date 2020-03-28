Hollis Dean Miller

Hollis Dean Miller Age 77 of Monroe, died at his home on Thursday, March 26, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Dean was born on September 16, 1942 in Northwest Township, Williams County, Ohio, the son of Raymond L. and Juanita J. (Rigelman) Miller. He attended high school in Edon, Ohio before entering the U.S. Navy in October, 1959. He was honorably discharged in September, 1963. Dean was employed with Moore Business Forms for 34 years until retiring in 1997. He married Marilyn A. Bainbridge on May 31, 1980 in Dubuque, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Miller of Monroe; two sons, Kevin (Trina) Miller of Montpelier, OH, Michael Miller of DeKalb, IL; three step-sons, Greg (Kris) Rufenacht of Monroe, Jeff Rufenacht (Pam) of Grayslake, IL, and Mark (Kim) Rufenacht of Verona; three grandchildren, Jessica Wortkoetter, Evan and Riley Miller; six step-grandchildren, Sean, Joseph, Brady, Connor, Cale, and Annika Rufenacht; a brother, Richard (Lulah) Miller of Edon, Ohio; and two sisters, Sue Rumsey of Angola, IN, Ruth (Gary) Lewis of Tulsa, OK.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jim and Dave Miller.