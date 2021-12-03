Holiday tree at Wisconsin State Capitol lit for the season

Display returns this year after skipping last year due to COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Capitol is ready for the holidays following the official holiday tree lighting ceremony Friday afternoon.

The 32-foot tree is a balsam fir donated by the Menomonee Nation.

Crews cut it from the grounds of the Menomonee Tribal Enterprise Forestry Center in Keshena.

Ornaments from kids around Wisconsin are on display on the Holiday Tree at the State Capitol. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

This year’s tree theme is “Hometown for the Holidays” and features handmade ornaments from kids, students and families from across the state. Each ornament represents what the maker’s hometown, neighborhood or local area means to them.

“The past two years have challenged our state and our country more than we ever could have imagined, but Wisconsinites have displayed an incredible resilience and we worked together to face these problems head-on,” Gov. Tony Evers said during the ceremony.

The tree returned to the rotunda this year after Evers decided against a display last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

