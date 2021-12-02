What to know before you give a pet as a gift this holiday season

by McKenna Alexander

MADISON, Wis. — Thanksgiving may be behind us, but the giving season continues – and what better present than a new pet?

At the Dane County Humane Society, employees said the best way to give a household a new family member is to first make sure that family is actually looking to expand. This could be checking in with parents beforehand, if you’re planning on buying a pet for a child, or giving pet supplies as the gift to hint at the surprise before bringing the family to the shelter to let them pick out the animal.

But if you do decide to give a pet on a holiday, humane society officials said there are a few different ways to do it.

“You could decorate a cute little carrier for them instead or a little cage,” said DCHS Public Relations Coordinator, Lisa Bernard. “Maybe have one of the people hold the animal outside in the garage or something and bring it in, that way they open an empty box and they’re like what and you can say, ‘oh, here!”

When it comes to returning pets, Bernard said the shelter is fortunate in that locally, not many animals are returned after the holidays.

If you’re in the market for a new dog, good news – the humane society is actually getting a transfer of a few dozen dogs on Thursday! You can find an updated list of all available animals on its website.

