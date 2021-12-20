Holiday season driving ‘unprecedented’ number of COVID tests

by Anna Hansen

MADISON, Wis. — For many, the hustle of the holiday season now includes dashing off to COVID test sites across southern Wisconsin this week.

It’s a race to beat the clock, and time is clearly running out until holiday gatherings could turn to potential super-spreader events.

Local health officials are urging people not to see a negative test result as clearance to behave recklessly this season, but they are a key element to keeping people safe.

The staff at Fitchburg Family Pharmacy know this- they’ve been living with the long lines of test-recipients and at-home antigen tests for a while now. Today’s line, however, took the cake.

“We have an unprecedented line,” said Thad Schumacher, owner of the pharmacy. “Today it’s probably double what it normally is, we expect to do a record number of tests today.”

Last March, the pharmacy was conducting around 100 tests per day. Right now, they’re expecting to hit over 400.

“We’ve staffed up our testing for the day and hopefully we’ll be able to keep up,” he said.

A search for testing sites on the state’s map shows dozens in Dane County alone, including Public Health’s main site on Park St., which has also had a busy few weeks.

“Last week and this week, we’re seeing the largest number of tests that we’ve seen since we shut down the Alliant Energy Center last spring,” said Ken Van Horn, PHMDC’s Testing Director.

Van Horn says some locations have hit the point of booking two days out.

“We’re probably about 30% above where we were for the holidays,” he said.

So he’s recommending those seeking tests to go anywhere that is federally or publicly funded, like the Center for Covid Control site on Park St.

Jared Bares went to the site today for his pre-holiday test. For him, it’s a matter of looking out for others.

“I actually work at a school, and I was a close exposure to one of our students, and before going home to my family for Christmas I wanted to make sure I was being safe and get tested,” he said.

CCC site employees say they’ve been doing around 300 tests per day recently, prioritizing the PCR tests for those who need them to work, travel, or are in schools, like Jered.

“A lot of people need PCR for like traveling school and work, so we offer those,” said Victoria Robertson, who works at the CCC site. “We try to just ask people to ask for the PCR only if they really need it for those three things.”

Back in Fitchburg, Schumacher will continue offering tests up until 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve. However, coming then may not guarantee you get results before Christmas Day. For that reason, Schumacher also wants to see lines growing somewhere else.

“The best thing you can do for yourself and your community is get vaccinated,” he said.

