Holiday Fantasy in Lights starts Saturday in Olin Park

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — One Madison holiday tradition will kick off its 32nd year Saturday.

Holiday Fantasy in Lights, organized by The Electric Group with the help of other sponsors, will turn on the lights around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The free event allows people to drive through Olin Park to look at holiday light displays organized by sponsors, volunteer groups and local organizations, according to a release. The lights will be at Olin Park for seven weeks.

As a drive-through event, everyone stays inside their cars to view the lights.

IBEW Local 159 electricians, retirees and apprentices have been installing holiday displays since Oct. 26.

“The Electric Group’s goal has always been to give this gift to community to enrich their holiday season with a tradition they can continue year after year with their loved ones,” the release said.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.