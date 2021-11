Holiday Fantasy in Lights kicks off at Olin Park

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – The 33rd annual Holiday Festival in Lights kicks off Saturday at Olin Park.

The lights will stay up through January 3.

Electricians with IBEW Local 159 worked to install the lights earlier this month.

The show is free to all.

