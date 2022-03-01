Madison Memorial High School put in secure hold Tuesday morning due to threat later deemed unsubstantiated

Incident comes one day after school evacuated due to bomb threat

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — One day after a bomb threat forced an evacuation at Madison Memorial High School, the school was again placed on a security hold Tuesday morning, according to school officials.

In an e-mail to parents, Memorial High School principal Matt Hendrickson said the school was put on a brief hold after an anonymous call was made to the 911 dispatch center. In a subsequent email, Hendrickson said the call indicated a threat outside the school.

FROM MONDAY: Madison Memorial High School, Jefferson Middle School cleared after bomb threat

Hendrickson says the school’s safety and security team responded with the Madison Police Department, and officers quickly determined the call to be unsubstantiated. MPD later indicated it was safe to lift the hold.

School officials then resumed the day’s normal schedule and students went to their second-hour classes at 9:35 a.m. Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds told News 3 Now learning continued during Tuesday’s hold.

Students were out of class for more than two hours due to Monday’s threat, which caused them to evacuate to West Towne Mall. On Tuesday, the hold meant students were held in place until the threat was determined to be unsubstantiated.

“Over the last 48 hours, Memorial has received several phone calls indicating a threat to the school, which have turned out to be unsubstantiated,” Hendrickson wrote Tuesday afternoon. “We continue to take all threats seriously, and we are working with MPD to determine the origin of the phone calls.”

This story is developing; stay with News 3 Now and Channel 3000 for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.