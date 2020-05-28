Hodag County Fest canceled due to COVID-19, festival rescheduled for July, 2021

RHINELANDER, Wis. — Hodag Country Festival, a country music festival in northern Wisconsin, has canceled this year’s festivities just days after the festival’s permit was approved by Oneida County leaders.

According to a Facebook post, the festival was canceled after event organizers received backlash from the Rhinelander community for deciding to hold the music festival despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The possibility of having the Hodag Country Festival has created stress and division in the Rhinelander area, and we are sincerely apologetic for this,” the post reads. “It was never our intent. The festival has always been about community. We have been here for 43 years and have always supported the Northwoods area. Hodag hopes we can continue to have your support in the future.”

The festival has been rescheduled for July 8-11, 2021. Event organizers said 2020 tickets and camping permits will be honored at next year’s festival. Would-be attendees will receive an email in the coming days with instructions on how to request a refund or have their tickets counted toward the 2021 festival.

