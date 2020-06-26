Ho-Chunk Nation makes temporary layoffs permanent due to financial struggles caused by COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle announced in a YouTube video Monday that the nation would be making temporary layoffs permanent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video WhiteEagle said the pandemic has hit the Ho-Chunk Nation especially hard, causing serious financial struggles. WhiteEagle said gaming revenue at the Nation’s casinos has been severely impacted.

“With so many unknowns, we have made the tough decision to move temporary layoffs to permanent layoffs,” WhiteEagle said. “This choice was made to preserve the financial health of the nation.”

Workers impacted by the layoffs will be able to retrieve their personal items from their workplace through July 9, according to a statement from the Ho-Chunk Nation. After July 9, items will not be available to pick up, the statement said.

Back in May, the Ho-Chunk Nation announced they would be reopening Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison in phases.

