Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells joins other casinos in closing due to coronavirus

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BARABOO, Wis. — Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells will temporarily close as a result of the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the casino’s website, the closure will go into effect Wednesday at 11:30 p.m.

The news comes after the company’s Madison branch announced plans to close Tuesday morning.

Bingo has been closed and is effective immediately. The Stand Rock Buffet CRABAGANZA on Wednesday has also been canceled.

Beginning Thursday through March 28, employees will still be able to keep working to help with sanitizing and deep-cleaning efforts around the property.

“Team members are encouraged to take any time off as needed, but our goal is to keep everybody working to create a safe environment in and around our building,” the statement said.

The company said operations beyond April 4 will be examined at a later time, and employees will not have a disruption of health benefits.

The company said guests can follow the casino’s social media pages for updates on the closure.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments