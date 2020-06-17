Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells to open at end of June

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg, Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells and Ho-Chunk Gaming Black River will be reopening June 29.

According to a release, masks will be required for all guests, visitors and employees on the gaming floor. They will also be doing mandatory temperature checks for those who enter the facilities.

Upon entry to the building, the release said people will be required to use hand sanitizer. Smoking will not be allowed in the casino or breakrooms. There will be designated smoking areas outside.

Plastic partitions will be at points of transaction. Employees with close contact with guests will be issued face shields.

Exits and entrances will be one way in and one way out. There will also be markings on the floor near points of transaction for social distancing purposed.

