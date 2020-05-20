Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison to partially reopen next week

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle, Chris Verhyen

File photo

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The Ho-Chunk Nation announced it will slowly start to reopen its Madison casino next week.

The tribe’s president Marlon WhiteEagle said in a news release that Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison will open in phases, similar to Dane County’s Forward Dane plan.

Starting May 27, the casino will open with limited hours and be exclusive to Players Club Wisconsin members. The release said gaming will only be allowed on 400 out of its 1,300 slot machines.

The release said everyone who enters will have their temperatures checked, while food and drink services will remain closed. Other safety measures include installing Plexiglas in areas where transactions take place and having hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the facility.

The casino has been closed since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

