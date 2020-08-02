Ho-Chunk gaming employees tests positive for COVID-19

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

FreeImages.com/Richard Styles To compile the list, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators, ranging from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Ho-Chuck Nation Department of Health is investigating after multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, according to a Facebook post from Ho-Chuck Nation.

The post said two employees at the Ho-Chick Gaming in Wittenberg and three employees at the Ho-Chuck Gaming in Wisconsin Dells have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In both cases, the individuals who tested positive had direct contact with one another but did not have close interaction with the public, according to the release.

Officials said to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus they will continue screening all employees and guests upon entry, require the use of face coverings, increase access to hand-sanitizing stations and increase testing of employees, the post said.

The Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department and the Sauk County Health Department are assisting Ho-Chunk Nation with their investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments