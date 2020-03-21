Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce creates emergency loan fund for businesses amid pandemic

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MILWAUKEE — The Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce announced a new Emergency Loan Fund in response to the impact coronavirus is having on the business community Friday.

According to a news release, the fund will provide capital for small businesses affected by the pandemic.

Loans will range from $5,000 to $10,000, the release said.

Applicants must be an existing business in operations for at least two years, complete a grant application, and provide at least two years of tax returns.

Interested businesses can contact HWCC Operations Manager Ger Thao at ger@hmongchamber.org.

