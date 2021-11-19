Hmong Institute holds Noj Tsiab pre-New Year celebration

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The Hmong Institute held a Noj Tsiab pre-New Year meal Thursday to bring the community together.

The meal, which is usually held the night before the Hmong New Year Festival begins, is used to reflect and give thanks for the past year, while the festival is used to celebrate.

That festival traditionally begins after the harvest season on December 30.

“We hope that… doing this brings a sense of normalcy to everyone again,” Peng Her from the Hmong Institute said. “People are vaccinated, wearing a mask, being safe. They can gather and celebrate this heritage, and so those are some of the reasons why we wanted to do this.”

Some of the activities at Thursday’s event included a soul calling by a Hmong elder and a Hmong fashion show.

The celebration was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

