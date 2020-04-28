‘Hit especially hard’: Minority-owned businesses face barriers in getting PPP loans

Madalyn O'Neill by Madalyn O'Neill

MADISON, Wis. – As the pandemic hits communities of color especially hard, the economic toll may be disproportionate, as well.

One nonprofit group told CBS News about 90 percent of minority business owners may be shut out of the Paycheck Protection Program, which began accepting its second round of applications Monday.

In the first round, the allocated $349 billion went quickly, running out last week. According to reports, much of that money went to larger businesses and those with longstanding relationships with bankers.

President and CEO of the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County Jessica Cavazos said she’s been getting plenty of calls from concerned members.

“Some of our members say they’re not coming back,” Cavazos said. “They’re going into debt trying to stay afloat.”

She said business owners of minority groups face additional challenges, like having less of a financial cushion.

“The equity gap is there. It’s historic,” Cavazos said.

When it comes to receiving PPP loans, Cavazos said challenges include language barriers, a lack of personal relationships with commercial bankers and not enough clear information provided in time to gather necessary information for the application.

“Sometimes it takes us a little longer than a week … That has really created a divestment in communities of color, minority-owned, veteran-owned, woman-owned, from the get-go,” she said. “To me, it’s a concern there’s this wonderful resource, one they can’t access.”

“Certainly information and the speed in which information is passed forth to black business owners is a little behind typically,” said Camille Carter, President of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, adding that as minority communities are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, the pandemic bleeds into business life, as well.

“I know I’ve been personally affected,” Carter said. “I lost a family member just recently in Detroit. Again, there are a variety of different variables, but I think it’s hitting us especially hard.”

Both Carter and Cavazos say their chambers are helping their members navigate and surveying them to see who has applied for PPP.

Without knowing how long the newest pot of money will last, they emphasize speed is of the essence.

Business owners can apply using non-bank lenders for this second round of loans, including Intuit QuickBooks, an accounting software Cavazos said many owners use already.

“Make sure to reach out and ask for assistance and just don’t assume that they won’t necessarily qualify for funding,” is Carter’s advice for business owners. “Be proactive.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments