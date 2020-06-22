Hit-and-run remains under investigation, detectives to review city cameras

Protesters march through downtown Madison demanding change after incident

Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Detectives with the Madison Police Department are looking into several leads after someone drove a truck into a crowd of people gathered in downtown Madison early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the University Avenue and Frances Street intersection around 2:30 a.m., according to a release by the Madison Police Department. This area is near Wando’s Bar and Grill.

The first call about the incident was received at 2:26 a.m. Officers were dispatched at 2:27 a.m. and arrived on scene less than a minute later, the release said.

Officers estimated the 100-150 were in the street when they arrived. They said the group surrounded them as they approached and attempted to locate the victim.

Several bystanders carried the victim across the street, the release said. Officers said they were surrounded by some members of the group, who seemed agitated, as they began to treat the victim.

According to the release, officers used a chemical spray to create space and allow paramedics with the Madison Fire Department to enter the scene and treat the victim.

An MFD ambulance arrived at the scene at 2:34 a.m., police said. This was about 8 minutes after the first 911 call came in and 6 minutes after the first officers arrived on scene, police said.

The victim was transported from the scene at 2:39 a.m., according to the release.

Some people reported the truck driver was an employee of Wando’s. Police said at this time, there is nothing to suggest that the driver has any association to the bar.

Police said the owners of Wando’s have been cooperating with their investigation.

The bar also posted about the incident on Facebook.

“We have been working with law enforcement in analyzing and turning over any video evidence that may have captured the incident and the suspect,” the post said.

Detectives said city cameras captured the hit-and-run and are using them in their investigation.

Protesters have made their way back to the capitol with a few new recruits after marching down Langdon urging people in their homes to join them. "We see you in the windows! Get off your a** and march with us," they shouted. Several people answered the call. #news3now pic.twitter.com/N2tHIPDgAc — Tahleel Mohieldin (@tahleelmohie) June 22, 2020

The incident reignited protests in downtown Madison on Sunday night. Protesters blocked off University Avenue, near Wandos, as part of their demonstration.

The activist group Urban Triage has said a white supremacist intentionally hit a Black woman. They want city leaders to call the incident a hate crime.

Leaders urged people to not let the man detract from their message and began this 8 min 46 sec moment of silence… The man driving the car got out of his vehicle to sit with them. #news3now pic.twitter.com/KhBEW9d6oG — Tahleel Mohieldin (@tahleelmohie) June 22, 2020

