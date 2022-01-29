History made: Cuba City’s Petitgoue captures 1,000th win

by Kyle Jones

CUBA CITY, Wis. — After 51 years as a head coach, Cuba City’s Jerry Petitgoue is in a class of his own.

With Saturday’s victory over Carmen Northwest, he now has 1,000 career wins, the first coach in Wisconsin to ever do so.

🚨Mr. 1,000🚨 Jerry Petitgoue get his 1,000th career win as #3 Cuba City beats Carmen Northwest 91-69. Petitgoue becomes the first coach in Wisconsin history to reach 1,000 wins. #wisbb — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 29, 2022

Petitgoue has guided the Cubans for nearly 40 years, winning three state titles in the process. The team is in the middle of another successful season, having lost only one game.

Petitgoue is Wisconsin’s winningest boys high school basketball coach ever.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.