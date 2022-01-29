History made: Cuba City’s Petitgoue captures 1,000th win

Kyle Jones,
Posted:
Updated:
by Kyle Jones
CUBA CITY, Wis. — After 51 years as a head coach, Cuba City’s Jerry Petitgoue is in a class of his own.

With Saturday’s victory over Carmen Northwest, he now has 1,000 career wins, the first coach in Wisconsin to ever do so.

Petitgoue has guided the Cubans for nearly 40 years, winning three state titles in the process. The team is in the middle of another successful season, having lost only one game.

Petitgoue is Wisconsin’s winningest boys high school basketball coach ever.

