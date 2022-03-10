History at Highland: Cardinals advance to state for the first time

by Zach Hanley

HIGHLAND, Wis. — The state girls basketball tournament tips off in Green Bay this week and Highland will be there. It’s a first for the program who enters Friday’s matchup with Randolph winners of 22 of their last 23 games.

Jordyn Reed caught up with the Cardinals who are out to prove they belong on the big stage.

