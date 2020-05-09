Historical Society offers Wisconsin book for free on its website

Site staff by Site staff

While we’re stuck at home, many people have decided to learn new things or catch up on reading. There’s an opportunity to do both now with a free textbook from the Wisconsin Historical Society.

The group’s Coordinator of Primary Education Kurt Griesemer talks about the book, “Wisconsin: Our State, Our Story,” and how you can read the free digital textbook through the society’s site here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments