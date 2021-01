Historic tavern moving to Old World Wisconsin

Site staff by Site staff

A 150-year-old Dodge County tavern is on the move. The Wisconsin Historical Society is moving it from its rural location to the Old World Wisconsin exhibit. Jen Dayvil, preservation architect with the Wisconsin Historical Society joins Live at Four to talk about the relocation project.

