Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in downtown Madison

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov, Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Central Business Improvement District has partnered with the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County to begin the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on Tuesday.

Organizers said each week will celebrate a different part of the Latinx community, from food to music.

People will be invited to explore art installations, enjoy street music, visit local shops, and be introduced to the Latino Chamber of Commerce as they explore, celebrate, and enjoy Latinx heritage and culture in downtown Madison. Due to COVID-19, people will be invited to enjoy many features of the event virtually.

This week, Hispanic Heritage Month will celebrate music, organizers said. Then food, workers and lastly, artists and makers.

BID said the Latino Chamber of Commerce will set up a mobile Chamber at Lisa Link Peace Park, 452 State St., each Friday to connect and share details of their work. The mobile Chamber will be open at 10 a.m.

BID businesses will participate by hosting a Latino Chamber of Commerce Business, featuring a Latinx artist, holding a small event with goods or products from Latinx owned companies, or holding a pop-up for a Latinx owned catering company or food truck.

The celebration will conclude on Oct. 18.

