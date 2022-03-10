Hillsboro woman killed in deadly rollover crash, authorities say

by Logan Rude

HILLSBORO, Wis. — A Hillsboro woman was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies initially responded around 4:20 p.m. to a report of a rollover crash on State Highway 80 near the intersection with County Highway BR.

According to the sheriff’s office, crash scene investigators determined that a vehicle traveling north on the highway left the right shoulder of the roadway, hit a tree and came to a stop on its side in a nearby marsh.

The driver, 68-year-old Kathryn Slaney of Hillsboro, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

