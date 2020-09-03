Hillpoint man arrested on suspicion of third-offense OWI

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BEAR CREEK, Wis. — A Hillpoint man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of third-offense OWI after Sauk County Dispatch received a report of a potentially drunken man got behind the wheel at White Mound County Park.

A Sauk County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the area and conducted a traffic stop on County Road G near Chapel Road.

The driver, 42-year-old Travis J. Liegel, exhibited signs of impairment during the traffic stop, according to a news release. Liegel reportedly refused field sobriety testing and was subsequently arrested.

Liegel was taken to the Sauk County Jail.

