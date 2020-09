Hillmen “all in” on 2020

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – In his first year at Platteville, Jason Weittenhiller took his team to the playoffs.

Now the goal for Weittenhiller, keep building the culture in his program and keep getting better. And after a week of practice, the Hillmen are thanks to their motto: “All In”.